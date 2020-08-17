Hundreds join fight to save trees from new block of flats

MORE than 300 objections have been lodged against plans to remove at least 52 trees to make way for flats in Henley.

Terence Bingham is seeking planning permission for a two-storey building on land he owns north of Parkside.

The block would have eight flats with parking spaces and the developer says it would be a sensitive scheme and meet a housing need in Henley.

Opponents say it would destroy a habitat occupied by several protected species.

Colin and Trish Cooper, who live at the nearest house, say the woodland is home to badgers, bats and birds and that deer, foxes, owls, kites and ravens visit.

Mr Cooper said: “It has been one of those hidden gems in Henley but now more people know about it and really want to support it.

“I think the developer was hoping he could slide it through without people realising and, hopefully, this shows it is not acceptable.”

Mr Cooper said he wanted South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to refuse consent.

“They have consistently thrown out a series of applications over the last 20 years so we hope they will do the same,” he said. ”We know they are keen to preserve the woodland.”

Henley Town Council has opposed the application, saying the site was not allocated for development in joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan and is protected as a priority habitat that provides an important wildlife corridor.

The development would also result in the loss of a significant number of mature trees covered by a tree preservation order.

The Henley Society, a heritage group, says: “As well as being completely out-of-character with its immediate surroundings, this proposal would entail the loss of mature trees and have a serious impact on wildlife habitat.

“An additional consideration is that the existing woodland provides a valuable backdrop to the town when viewed from the east.”

Paul Fairweather, from Rotherfield Greys, said: “Cutting down one of the only areas of mature woodland in Henley would be an act of ecological vandalism on a par with the destruction of the rainforest in Brazil.

“There are lots of better sites in the town for building residential accommodation or indeed the conversion of existing and no-longer-useful retail premises into residential.”

Michala Daly, of Ancastle Green, Henley, said: “I vehemently oppose this barbaric application seeking to destroy precious countryside.

“In the last few years, Henley has turned into a building site and I genuinely fear for all that makes it as beautiful and special as it is.

“A historic destination town in the stunning Chiltern Hills will be utterly destroyed beyond repair if this application is allowed to go ahead.

“Our woodlands and trees have been here thousands of years. We do not need to be making developers rich, we need to be preserving our surroundings for ourselves, wildlife and future generations of both.”

Susannah Hirst, of Greys Hill, Henley, said: “This is one of the few wildlife areas left in Henley that people can enjoy, containing a natural habitat for birds, bats and insects as well as larger animals and also many mature trees. We have seen over recent months how much we need these spaces that people can easily access and walk to from home.”

Erica Brady, of Greys Road, Henley, said: “I object strongly to the use of mature woodland for development. We should be protecting these habitats for the wildlife, air quality, carbon emissions and future generations. During the covid lockdown we all saw how important it was to have space for everyone to spend time in nature.”

Douglas Bond, the developer’s agent, has said that of the trees to be removed, 13 are of moderate quality and 37 are of low quality. Two others would be removed for “arboricultural management reasons”.

He added: “All the trees on the edge of the site in public view will be retained. The proposal will also include significant new native tree planting too.

“As to habitat issues, the proposal includes a range of ecological/habitat enhancement measures which aim to increase the biodiversity value of the site in the long-term, in accordance with government guidance.

“The scheme represents a sensitive development that will meet a particular need for Henley without harming the character and appearance of the area or the sylvan character of the site. This is due to the sensitive location of the apartment building in the centre of the site.”

The district council was due to make a decision by yesterday (Thursday).