Conservatives mourn loss of former council leader

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former council leader and chairman of the Henley Conservatives following his death, writes David White.

Former prime minister Theresa May was among those to praise Frank Browne, who passed away at his home in Rotherfield Greys, aged 48. He had previously fought cancer.

When he was 32, Mr Browne became the youngest ever leader of Wokingham Borough Council and also the youngest leader in the country.

Later, he chaired the Henley Conservatives for a year and the Henley Society, a conservation group.

He had previously lived in Bird Place, Remenham, the Coach House on Remenham Hill and Park Road, Henley.

In a statement, the Wokingham Conservative Association said it was “greatly saddened” to hear of his death.

Mr Browne moved to Henley with his parents, Roger and Cheeky, when he was 13 and attended Shiplake College before going on to study business and finance at Bristol Polytechnic.

He then worked in client services and marketing for Henley investment firm Invesco Perpetual, then known as Invesco.

He was inspired to serve the public by his parents. He served briefly as a Conservative town councillor in 1995 after being co-opted but lost his seat in an election later that year.

The following year, Mr Browne moved to Remenham and was elected to Wokingham council for the Remenham and Wargrave ward, becoming leader in 2002.

As leader, Mr Browne was said to have tackled multi-million pound overspends, re-established solid financial foundations, trebled reserves and re-instilled a rigorous financial discipline into the organisation.

He also contributed to Wokingham borough being recognised as having the best quality of life in the country in 2007.

Mr Browne also sat on the Henley Society’s executive committee after befriending its then chairman John Howard. He stepped down from this role and from the borough council in 2008 to focus on his career in public affairs.

Mr Browne stopped working in 2013 when he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent his radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment which finished in 2016 and he was given the all-clear in 2019.

He became chairman of the society after a chance conversation with secretary Sandra Moon at a service at St Mary’s Church in Henley.

In 2017 he became chairman of Henley Conservatives but a year later he resigned following a rebellion within the local party and a vote of no confidence at a special general meeting.

Julian Brookes, the then leader of the Conservatives on the town council, said at the time an “overwhelming” majority had voted in favour of a motion that the direction of the party would be best served without Mr Browne leading it.

Mr Browne strongly denied allegations of bullying following claims made by Mr Brookes in an email to members before the vote and said he had had only the best interests of Henley and its residents at heart.

In its statement, Wokingham Conservative Association said: “Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as leader of Wokingham Borough Council, made an extremely valuable contribution to our community. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

“Frank will be missed hugely as he was a good friend and supporter of Wokingham Conservative Association for many years.

“He served as our deputy chairman for policy and campaigning from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2018 to earlier this year.

“Frank was a seasoned campaigner with a successful election record at local and council-wide campaigns.

“He also led and supported numerous parliamentary and European campaigns, including working on the 2017 and 2019 general election campaign, Boris Johnson’s London mayoral campaign and the 2008 Obama presidential campaign in North Carolina.”

John Halsall, the current leader of Wokingham Borough Council, described Mr Browne as a good friend and “stalwart defender” of Wargrave who would be “missed hugely”.

“Quite apart from the politics I knew Frank very, very well,” he said. “I’m really sorry to see his passing.

“He was very quiet, loyal and kept himself to himself strangely enough for a chap that was in the public eye and led quite a private life. His later years were dogged by ill-health.

“He captured majority control of the borough and we have had it ever since. He rectified the balances and finances of the borough and we have been very strong ever since.”

Councillor Halsall said Wokingham borough was regularly rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the country and much of that legacy was due to Mr Browne.

Mrs May, MP for Maidenhead, said: “It is with great sadness that I learnt about the loss of Frank Browne, a former leader of Wokingham Borough Council. Frank was not only a good friend, but a dedicated public servant and an effective council leader. We campaigned together on many elections and campaigns in support of local residents.

“Frank meant a great deal to so many of us here in the local community and I know he will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Frank’s family at this difficult time.”

Geoff Luckett, vice-chairman of the Henley Society, said: “Frank invited me to join the society’s executive committee some four short years ago. I had not known him before then.

“I found him to be a highly motivated leader and he will be sadly missed by us all.

“In his time as the society’s chairman, he gathered around him some capable people and he leaves the group in a strong position, as regards both personnel and finances.

“We all knew that Frank was unwell. We did not know how unwell. He never complained and was always happy to take on any task. Many of our recent initiatives were Frank Browne-inspired. He will be a difficult act to follow.”

Former Conservative town councillor Sara Abey, who worked with Mr Browne, said: “Frank’s sudden death is a devastating shock.

“He had struggled with severe illnesses since childhood, including aggressive cancer, but always seemed to bounce back with vigour and a passion for public service.

“It was inspiring to work with him in Henley politics and it’s only sad that his vision of reform here was quashed by those unwilling to see benefits of change. He was a man of wisdom whose death is a great loss.”

Daniel Bausor, a consultant from Bix, who succeeded Mr Browne as chairman of the Henley Conservatives, said: “We were sorry to hear that Frank Browne had passed away. He was a dedicated member of the Conservative party and a highly-experienced campaigner. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”