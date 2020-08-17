Jane Gordon/Wates — December 23, 1944 to August 1, 2020

THE world of community foundations and local charities has suffered great sadness at the sudden death of Jane Gordon, better known as Jane Wates in the charity sector.

Jane moved to Shiplake in 1976 with her three children, Christopher, Nichola and Claire, and shortly afterwards Emily was born. She was joined there in 1994 by Jimmy Gordon, whom she later wed.

Jane was heavily influenced by the example of her father and uncles who had established the Wates Foundation, of which she was chairman from 2001 to 2007.

She set up the Elizabeth Jane Foundation to support her charitable giving and devoted a significant amount of her time and energy working particularly with families and young people. She was made an OBE in 1999 and received her medal from Prince Charles. Jane was a founder of the Oxfordshire Community Foundation, a trustee for 20 years and a mainstay of its grants committee, helping to allocate funds in a fair and impactful way.

The foundation has delivered more than £7.5 million in grants since it was founded. During lockdown Jane was working with Berkshire Community Foundation, of which she was a past chairman, to allocate £1million of funds from the National Emergencies Trust and corporates to enable local community groups to survive and continue their crucial work.

She was also an active supporter of various local groups, including the Chiltern Centre, Riverside Counselling, Ufton Adventure and Shiplake Parish Church.

Apart from her family commitments and charitable causes, Jane was an enthusiastic bridge and tennis player, a talented cook and world traveller.