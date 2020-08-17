Monday, 17 August 2020

Car park bump

A SECTION of the King’s Road car park in Henley was cordoned off by police following a crash.

The collision, which happened near the Regal Picturehouse cinema at about 11am on Friday, was between a Land Rover Discovery and an Audi saloon.

The impact tore off the Land Rover’s front passenger wheel arch and dented the driver’s side front and rear doors on the Audi. A Volkswagen Golf was also damaged.

