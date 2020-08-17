Parking plan agreed

PLANS to introduce an hour’s free parking in Henley have been backed by the cabinet of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Drivers can currently park free for the hour from 9am to 10am at the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks.

But they would be able to use their free hour at any time of the day under the new scheme, which is designed to help businesses, particularly shops and cafés, struggling after the coronravirus lockdown. The move would bring Henley into line with other towns in the district.

The council estimates the scheme would cost £130,000 in lost income so is also proposing to increase all fees by 20p and introduce charges on Sundays.

Traders have welcomed the all-day free hour but are concerned about a Sunday fee.

The proposal is set to go to public consultation in the autumn with a view to starting in February.