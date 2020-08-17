Children enjoy getting muddy at school bushcraft day

PUPILS at St Mary’s School in Henley enjoyed a bushcraft activity day.

The event took place on the YMCA field, off Lawson Road, Henley, and was run by the Bushcraft Company, which provides outdoor learning events for children. Activities included shelter building, clay pot making, muddy art, knot tying and camouflage face painting, which proved particularly popular.

The independent school said the event was a chance for all the year groups to have fun with their classmates and teachers during the coronavirus lockdown. Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “We wanted to find a way to bring the whole school together as we came towards the end of what was a very unusual summer term.

“I am mindful of the importance of the children taking a break from their screens, to enjoy fresh air and exercise, and the bushcraft day gave us the perfect way to do that. As a team at St Mary’s, we work hard to ensure that pupil wellbeing is at the forefront of everything that we do and now more so than ever.

“It was wonderful to see so many happy, smiley faces, and the feedback from children and parents was wonderful.”