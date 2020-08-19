Residents clear out their lockdown rubbish

RESIDENTS of the Gainsborough estate in Henley were able to clear out any unwanted household items at a community skip day.

This was organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association with the skip donated by Soha Housing.

Paula Isaac, vice-chairman of the association, said: “With the covid situation, there was debate as to whether the skip day should go ahead.

“However, there was an awareness that people had been locked down for months and had probably been carrying out DIY projects and garden improvements, so the association didn’t want to let the residents down.

“After conversations with Soha and our volunteers, we decided to go ahead with the added safety measures of PPE for the volunteers and a strict queuing system with social distancing in place.

“Everyone was very respectful and grateful for the opportunity to have a clear-out. This also benefits the estate as it helps to keep gardens and communal areas looking nice.”

The estate has won awards in the It’s Your Neighbourhood competition, which is part of Britain in Bloom. Mrs Isaac and chairman David Eggleton set up the association in 2011. There are 13 other registered members as well as many volunteers who regularly help with maintenance, events and fundraising.

The association holds annual events such as the Over-60s Christmas lunch at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, which is paid for by Soha Housing.

For more information or for help and advice on setting up a residents’ association, call Mr Eggleton on 07836 202508 or email Mrs Isaac at pollyisaac@hotmail.com