Ban on HGVs in Henley ‘would protect villages’

A BAN on heavy goods vehicles using Henley as a “rat run” would protect nearby villages, it has been claimed.

Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the town council’s transport strategy group, is supporting calls for a 7.5-tonne weight limit to be introduced.

Residents claim that passing lorries disturb them in the early hours and have caused cracks in the walls of their historic properties.

There are also concerns about the pollution emitted from the vehicles and damage caused to the roads.

In a report to a meeting of the strategy group on Monday, Councillor Gawrysiak said that lorries legitimately delivering in Henley and the surrounding area, including Sonning Common, Shiplake, Nettlebed and Nuffield, would still be allowed entry once a ban was in place.

He said: “This 7.5-tonne

zone will not only protect Henley from through HGVs but also protect the neighbouring parishes of Shiplake, Harpsden, Sonning Common, Bix and Assendon, Highmoor, Stoke Row, Nettlebed, Nuffield, Rotherfield Greys and Rotherfield Peppard.”

He said the problem road might be the B481 from Sonning Common through Highmoor to Nettlebed.

“We have to provide data and evidence and a convincing case that HGVs coming from Oxford won’t be diverted along that particular road towards Reading,” said Cllr Gawrysiak.

“We share Sonning Common’s concerns about the displacement of HGVs. Our aim is to stop through-HGV traffic and divert this on to the strategic highway network, which means that Henley, Sonning Common and the surrounding parishes would be protected.”

Kester George, chairman of Harpsden Parish Council, said: “If we can establish that an order restricting weight in Henley can get HGVs back on to the strategic road network then we have conquered the problem but the amount of disbelief is very considerable.”

Cllr Gawrysiak replied that data did not indicate the HGV traffic came from or went to Shiplake or Sonning Common.

He hopes to attend parish council meetings so he can explain Henley’s position and have an “open and honest” discussion.

“I would hope we would come to an agreement that we would, maybe jointly, make an application for the traffic regulation order,” said Cllr Gawrysiak.

He told the meeting that the order would cost about £125,000 to implement.

It would be enforced by using automatic number plate recognition cameras and a database of legitimate road users.

Amanda Chumas, of Bell Street, told the meeting that she witnessed the problem on a daily basis with lorries mounting the pavement as they turned left from Bell Street into New Street.

She said: “It’s because these vehicles are so large — I’m talking about the ones which are 20 to 40 tonnes. Their length and their width make it impossible for them to negotiate our narrow streets and pavements without actually mounting the kerbs. That presents a danger to pedestrians.

“It is inappropriate for these large vehicles to come through our town purely for the sake of saving journey time.

“We have got so many of them now which are through-vehicles that we need to take action.

“The distribution firms or companies concerned acknowledge that it’s not desirable for them to be sending 40-tonners through Henley but while they remain entitled to do it because there’s no weight restriction, they will continue doing so.

“I totally appreciate there are concerns about the B481 but I think if you do stop the through traffic in Henley it isn’t going to divert down that road because its natural crossing point, if it didn’t wish to go on the strategic road network, would be through Reading so that would probably be the A4074.”