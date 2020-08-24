Monday, 24 August 2020

Charlie and the chocolate journey

TONI ILSLEY might have guessed why she was getting some strange looks on her last trip to Mexico.

Mrs Ilsley, from Emmer Green, was taking her
11-year-old son Charlie to have another scan following cancer treatment and packed a bag full of Cadbury’s chocolate bars.

The confectionery was for the owners of a ranch where the family have stayed several times in between their son’s treatment, and their driver.

Mrs Ilsley said: “I thought I was going to get stopped at customs because they would be thinking, ‘Why is she taking all that?’

“I had every sort of Cadbury’s bar — Caramel, Fruit & Nut, Roses.... I had been collecting it for four weeks.

“I couldn’t lift the bag. I had to balance it on my suitcase and pull it round. I also had the Operation game in the bag and it was constantly buzzing.”

When they landed the family went on a tour.

“We were in the car for four hours and I thought the chocolate was going to be liquid,” said Mrs Ilsley.

Thankfully, all the goodies emerged intact ready to be enjoyed by their Mexican friends.

