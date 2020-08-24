Charlie and the chocolate journey

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
TONI ILSLEY might have guessed why she was getting some strange looks on her last trip to Mexico.
Mrs Ilsley, from Emmer Green, was taking her
11-year-old son Charlie to have another scan following cancer treatment and packed a bag full of Cadbury’s chocolate bars.
The confectionery was for the owners of a ranch where the family have stayed several times in between their son’s treatment, and their driver.
Mrs Ilsley said: “I thought I was going to get stopped at customs because they would be thinking, ‘Why is she taking all that?’
“I had every sort of Cadbury’s bar — Caramel, Fruit & Nut, Roses.... I had been collecting it for four weeks.
“I couldn’t lift the bag. I had to balance it on my suitcase and pull it round. I also had the Operation game in the bag and it was constantly buzzing.”
When they landed the family went on a tour.
“We were in the car for four hours and I thought the chocolate was going to be liquid,” said Mrs Ilsley.
Thankfully, all the goodies emerged intact ready to be enjoyed by their Mexican friends.
