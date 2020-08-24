Woman celebrates 100th birthday with her big family

A WOMAN who has lived in Henley for more than 60 years celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Elsie Jones, of Niagara Road, received champagne, flowers, a cake and many cards, including one from the Queen, on her special day on Thursday last week.

She said she put her longevity down to being able to see other people’s points of view and to the benefits of consuming onions, nuts, Guinness and brandy.

Mrs Jones was born in Bethnal Green on August 13, 1920, the third child of seven.

She left school at 14 and had two jobs, one in a dairy and another helping to make tennis racquets, in Shoreditch.

She left London with her family after the Blitz during the Second World War. Mrs Jones recalled: “After much bombing day and night, my father, who had served in the First World War, took the decision to evacuate the whole family to the countryside in Stoke Talmage in Oxfordshire.

“We didn’t want to go back to London. My eldest brother George was already in the army and my teenage brother went to work on the local farm. At 16 years old, myself and my sister went to work at Morris Motors in Oxford, making much- needed munitions.”

Mrs Jones and her sister Ellen tried to join the Women’s Land Army but were turned down.

“They said my sister and I were too small,” she said.

“In 1940 I met George, a local lad from the village, who was on leave from the RAF. We dated and were married in 1941. My husband was sent overseas during the war and didn’t return until 1946, when he was demobbed and joined Oxfordshire East Police.”

The couple had two children, Peter and Valerie, and the family moved to Thame when Mr Jones joined the force and then to Stonesfield.

“You never knew when you were going to have to move,” said Mrs Jones. “You never stayed in one place but we did our job. After many postings, we came to Henley.”

The family initially lived in Reading Road before moving to Niagara Road in the mid-Sixties.

Mrs Jones said: “It was lovely — we used to do a lot of walking by the river.”

Mr Jones spent six years in the force and had become a chief inspector by the time he retired. He died in 2004 and is buried at Stoke Talmage church.

His wife said: “I was left to carry on with my ever expanding family — six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.”

Mrs Jones said she enjoyed reading and went out for lunches once a month.

“I’ve had cards from people I can’t even remember, that I’ve had to recall,” she said. “I’m very honoured to have a card from Her Majesty.

“I can’t believe 100 years have passed. Can I start again please?”

Her granddaughter Angelina Jones, from Henley, said: “It was lovely to get all the extended family together and nice to see everybody for a happy occasion.”