Health talk

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
A CANCER awareness webinar organised by the Bell Surgery in Henley will be held on September 21 from 6pm to 7.30pm.
It will be delivered by Dr Matt Norman, a GP partner at the surgery, and Dr Steve Allen, of Reading Prostate Cancer Support, and followed by a question and answer session.
To register your interest, email thebellsurgery@nhs.net and you will receive a Microsoft Teas link to join the event near the date.
24 August 2020
More News:
Praise for volunteers who stepped up in covid crisis
RESIDENTS of Goring have been praised for ... [more]
More women should look and feel good after surgery
A WOMAN who beat breast cancer is now helping ... [more]
POLL: Have your say