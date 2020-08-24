Health talk

A CANCER awareness webinar organised by the Bell Surgery in Henley will be held on September 21 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

It will be delivered by Dr Matt Norman, a GP partner at the surgery, and Dr Steve Allen, of Reading Prostate Cancer Support, and followed by a question and answer session.

To register your interest, email thebellsurgery@nhs.net and you will receive a Microsoft Teas link to join the event near the date.