Kenton chairman to stand down after stormy period

THE chairman of the Kenton Theatre in Henley is to stand down after almost two years.

Christopher Tapp, who has overseen one of the most tumultuous periods in the New Street theatre’s history, has decided not to stand for re-election.

Other trustees who have chosen not to stand again include Gráinne Harling, Dominic Scott and Linda Wallace while Cliff Colborne, Claire Hewitt and David Parsonson are seeking a further three-year term.

The remaining trustees are Julie Huntington and Judith Terry, whose terms of office do not expire this year.

The results of the election of new trustees will be revealed at the theatre’s annual meeting on September 1.

The Kenton, which is the fourth oldest working theatre in the country, has been closed due to the coronavirus since March when manager Max Lewendel left after just eight months. He was the fifth manager to leave in about four years.

Then the theatre announced it had made one of the largest losses in its history. It recorded a loss of £21,298 in the year to August 31, 2019 compared with a surplus of £8,172 in the previous year.

Mr Tapp, who runs an architecture practice, was elected chairman of trustees in October 2018, succeeding Rick White who resigned after less than two years following “internal disagreement over management issues”.

In his annual report, Mr Tapp said he had anticipated a loss for this year of about £20,000 and the actual higher figure included a one-off depreciation charge of £17,000.

“This was an accounting adjustment which has had no impact on the theatre’s cash reserves and investment balances,” he said. “If this adjustment is stripped out, the underlying performance of the theatre was a small operating loss of £4,000. As a not-for-profit organisation, such fluctuations year on year are to be expected.”

Despite this, the theatre’s programming had been “very successful” with ticket sales “generally exceeding our expectations”.

Mr Tapp said Mr Lewendel’s departure was regrettable, adding: “Things didn’t work out quite as we’d hoped and Max left the Kenton this spring.

“This coincided with the onset of the covid lockdown, which remains the dominant feature of the current year. We did look at the possibilities for opening under relaxed social distancing rules but concluded quite quickly that this just isn’t possible in our little theatre.

“We still have an option of running a pantomime this year if social distancing is lifted but that is looking very unlikely.

“The good news is that we have been successful in obtaining grant support from Arts Council England, funded by the National Lottery, and the Tony Lane Foundation and have had a rebate of rates from South Oxfordshire District Council. We also have a further grant application in preparation.

“We have cut out all but essential expenditure and are managing to eat into our reserves onlt very slowly. When we do have clearance to re-open, we will have a lot to do but should have sufficient funds to hand to do so.”

He said the theatre would re-open but he didn’t know when, adding: “We will need to re-establish the bookings and management team.

“They will need to be led by a manager and hopefully that will be an early task for the next board of trustees.

“Most importantly, we have a substantial reserve which will be available to enable the right people to be engaged to get things going. Right now, the Kenton is dark but its future is bright.” The turnover of managers began in 2016 when Wendy Bowsher left after 15 years. She was replaced by Zsuzsi Lindsay, who resigned four months later to spend more time with her family.

The role was then taken over on a shared basis by Paula Price-Davies, then a part-time town council officer, and Tom Ryan, then the programming director for the Henley Literary Festival.

Mr Ryan stepped down in July 2018 to focus on the festival, which was founded by his mother, Sue.

Ms Price-Davies remained but stepped away from the role in May last year when the job was divided into two separate artistic and management roles.

The Henley Standard later revealed that she had been harassed by former box office worker Richard Rule, who sent her a string of unsolicited emails.

Last year, the Kenton was involved in a row with Muffin Hurst, of Henley Children’s Theatre, one of the Kenton’s longest-serving customers, as it wanted to move her annual Christmas pantomime to free up dates for its own professional show in order to increase revenue and charge her two-and-a-half times as much.

The two sides reached a deal in February.