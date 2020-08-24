Finally, hospital top floor in use

THE top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley is finally to be put to use — four years after it opened.

Ear, nose and throat, plastic surgery and audiology clinics will be available at the hospital off York Road from September 1.

These will be provided by the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the main hospital in Reading.

The move, which was exclusively revealed by the Henley Standard in September, is currently temporary as only a

12-month lease has been agreed with NHS Property Services, which manages the £10 million hospital.

The clinics will be available for patients from across Berkshire but clinic capacity will be retained at the trust’s other sites at Newbury, Bracknell and Reading, which will act as satellites to the Henley hub.

The trust says the move will provide better facilities for staff and patients at Townlands and in Reading and will support its longer-term redevelopment plans.

It proposes to modernise outpatient services, encompassing more virtual clinics, a reduction in unnecessary follow-up appointments and provision of easily accessible healthcare in terms of technology and location.

Currently, ENT, plastics and audiology services in Reading are housed in buildings which were said to “cause concern” when they were inspected by the Care Quality Commission last year.

By comparsion, the facililites at Townlands are “high quality and spacious”, according to the trust.

ENT surgeon Rogan Corbridge said: “It has long been an ambition of mine and my colleagues to provide clinics and minor surgery from the state-of-the-art facilities we have in place at Townlands.

“We will retain some clinics and surgery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for the convenience of those people who live close to the Reading site but the whole team are looking forward to the opportunity to be able to provide our services at a purpose-built, modern facility.

“One big benefit at Townlands is that, thanks to the modern air handling system there, we only have to leave a 20-minute ‘rest’ period between patients to comply with covid rules. Currently at the Royal Berks we have to leave rooms for an hour between patients, so the move to Townlands means we can see more patients each day.”

Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive of the trust, said: “Some of our buildings on the Reading site date from 1839 and are no longer fit for purpose.

“Our ambition is to modernise and provide all our services from state-of-the-art facilities.

“Relocatinjg some of our ENT, plastics and auidology services is the first step.

“In 2017, we started to provide 10 clinical services from Townlands and there are now 27 operating there.

“We recognise that by moving ENT, plastics and audiology to a single hub site may mean longer journeys for some.

“We are retaining services at all our sites and are working with local authorities and travel companies to support travel to Henley.

“Where possible, we will continue to encourage patients to opt for virtual appointments and check-ups from the convenience of their own homes, without the hassle of journeys, parking, taking time off work and arranging child care.

“We’ve also been successful in reducing the number of clinically unnecessary follow-up appointments, which has been beneficial to both patients and staff.”

The top floor of Townlands was originally due to house a 12-bed palliative ward to allow the relocation of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed but the charity pulled out of the move in 2014 and is now planning to sell the former hospice.

The old hospice is currently the Sue Ryder palliative care hub for South Oxfordshire.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I welcome the expansion of clinical services being provided from Townlands.

“It makes good use of space that has been underutilised since the hospital was built and provides an excellent environment for both clinicians and patients.

“It will mean healthcare being provided in a more convenient way, closer to the community and easier to access — all key priorities in the NHS long-term plan aimed at transforming healthcare and making it fit for purpose in the 21st century.”

Henley Town Council’s Townlands Steering Group welcomed the news, saying services at the hospital had already increased “very

significantly”.

There are currently eight consulting rooms at Townlands, providing 20,000 appointments a year, compared with four in the old hospital — one of which was an old store cupboard — providing 8,000 appointments a year.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the group, said: “We look forward to continuing to work with the Royal Berks and other stakeholders to deliver as full a range of services as needed by people in the area served by Townlands.

“It is really good to see that the services are continuing to expand and that we do have a modern, viable

hospital. Yes, it has been a shame that the potential facility had been unused but the one thing I’ve learnt over the years is you have to be very patient to get the right sort of services.”

He said it was clear the trust felt Townlands would play a key strategic role in delivering a variety of services for the long-term.

Councillor Reissmann added: “This is sort of the final piece of the jigsaw in the Townlands redevelopment story.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk