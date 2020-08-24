Boost for art class

A HENLEY art class which was at risk of folding at the start of the coronavirus lockdown has appointed a new co-director.

Jo Harris, who founded the Henley School of Art in 2014, will now be running it at The Studio, off Hart Street, with fellow illustrator and art tutor Holly Surplice.

Ms Surplice is originally from Scotland and moved to the Henley area in 2012. She studied at Edinburgh College of Art, gaining a first class honours degree and then a masters.

Miss Harris said: “We've really had to battle tooth and nail to stay afloat. Holly came along at exactly the right time. With our combined enthusiasm, knowledge and hard work ethic, we are both pretty giddy at all the wonderful possibilities.”