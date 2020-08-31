Nurse award

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
AN animal charity with a rehoming centre in Lewknor is searching for Britain’s veterinary nurse of the year.
Blue Cross is calling on pet owners and veterinary practices to put forward nominees.
The award is given to a nurse who cares for sick and injured pets and encourages responsible pet ownership.
To make a nomination, visit www/bluecross.org.uk/
BVNA2020
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say