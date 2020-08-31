Monday, 31 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nurse award

AN animal charity with a rehoming centre in Lewknor is searching for Britain’s veterinary nurse of the year.

Blue Cross is calling on pet owners and veterinary practices to put forward nominees.

The award is given to a nurse who cares for sick and injured pets and encourages responsible pet ownership.

To make a nomination, visit www/bluecross.org.uk/
BVNA2020

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33