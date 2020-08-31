Cycleway idea

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A NEW cycle route between Watlington and Lewknor could be created.
Councillor Steve Harrod, Watlington’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “It’s going to go into the programme but the question is when but I don’t have any answer to that.”
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say