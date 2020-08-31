Man honours uncle 80 years after his death in Luftwaffe attack on RAF base

THE nephew of a serviceman who was killed in an attack on an RAF base during the Second World War attended a service of remembrance there exactly 80 years later.

Michael Dudley, 80, from Henley, visited RAF Honington in Suffolk to honour aircraftman 2nd class George William Leslie Dudley, IX (B) squadron.

He had been crossing the parade ground on his way to tea on the evening of August 19, 1940, when the Luftwaffe carried out the surprise attack.

AC Dudley was aged just 20 and had only been in service for two weeks. He was one of at least seven personnel who were killed in two attacks that day that also injured at least another 20.

On the anniversary on Wednesday last week, Mr Dudley laid a poppy cross at the RAF Association memorial in honour of his uncle and the others who died.

He was also remembering his father, Arthur Dudley, who was also killed during the war while serving with the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry near Arnhem in October 1944.

He had suffered shrapnel wounds but while he was being evacuated by ambulance to the field hospital it was struck by a direct hit and all the occupants were killed instantly.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dudley said: “I am here as much for my father to remember his dear brother — they were devoted and shared everything as they grew up.

“My father didn’t know about George’s death for a month until his mother’s letter reached him as he was based in Curacao in the West Indies.”

Records vary but the first attack on RAF Honington was carried out by a single aircraft using high explosives and incendiaries at about 4.15pm. The second was carried out by a Dornier 17 at about 6.25pm and badly damaged a barrack block and a hangar, destroyed two Wellington bombers and a Magister and left craters on the aerodrome.

Bullet holes can still be seen on the exterior of the former junior ranks mess, where the attacking aircraft machine-gunned the personnel who were queuing outside for their tea.

IX (B) Squadron Sergeant “Tiny” Cooling, who was in the sergeants’ mess at the time, recalled the attacks afterwards.

He said: “We heard the whistle of a stick of bombs coming down and immediately the dining room took on the look of the Marie Celeste.

“Plates of food steamed gently and not a soul in sight. We were under the tables.

“One bomb hit the parade ground and killed a number of airmen and WAAFs in that lunch queue, about a dozen.

“Another hit the barrack block and blew it to bits and another blew in the window of my quarters.

“When the racket died down, most of us sat back at the table and finished our lunch. We would find out what happened later.”