Monday, 31 August 2020

Measuring pollution

DEVICES to measure nitrogen dioxide may be bought by Henley Town Council.

Air quality campaigner David Dickie, of St Katherine’s Road, has been asked to investigate the cost of installing additional diffusion tubes in the town.

He told a meeting of the council’s transport strategy group that when the tubes were placed around the town in May 2018, Northfield End recorded the highest readings.

Group chairman Stefan Gawrysiak said tubes could be placed there again and by the Red Lion Hotel as they would provide good information.

Meanwhile, a device measuring the level of harmful particulates from traffic that was installed in July may be moved after six months.

The first of its kind in Oxfordshire, it records the amount of microscopic carbon particles in the air, which come mostly from diesel exhaust emissions but also brake pads.

The device is currently located on the Screaming Frog building in Greys Road but could be moved to a new location in winter.

