Charge for emptying dog bins rockets

PARISH councils in South Oxfordshire are paying much more for the cost of having their dog waste bins emptied.

South Oxfordshire District Council increased its charges in April this year and plans to do so again next year.

The charge is currently £3 per bin, per week, plus a 15 per cent administration charge, plus VAT.

From April 2021 , the cost will increase to £6 per bin, per week plus the administration fee and VAT.

The council said that since the start of its contract with Biffa Municipal — formally Verdant — it had effectively been subsidising the cost of the collections.

Watlington Parish Council said its bill would now be about £1,650, which was almost four times what it had paid previously for its nine bins to be emptied.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan said that she and other parishes were looking into a joint contract with another contractor which would be much cheaper.

Bill Pattison, chairman of Benson Parish Council, said the increase in its bill would also be “significant”.

“If we’re lucky it’ll be hundreds — we pay hundreds already,” he said.

“This is something which is district-wide,” he said. “It isn’t just that they are going to increase the charges, they are also not going to collect from any bins on roads which haven’t been adopted by the highways authority.

“I understand why the district council is doing this because they haven’t put up the charges for a long time but it would have been better to increase the prices incrementally rather than in one or two hits.

“When town and parish councils have set their budgets for the year to suddenly have a bill that increases substantially it means you don’t have the money in the bank ready for it.

“When you get this massive increase in fees you have then got to pass it on to the parishioners within next year’s budget.”

Sonning Common Parish Council’s last bill was £493 plus VAT for the quarter from April to June compared with £151 for same period last year.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the increase seemed “pretty savage”.

He added: “Can they make more use of the existing litter bins? You can now put dog mess in bags into ordinary litter bins. One is tempted to say ‘we’ll get rid of them’.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee and is also a member of district council, said the latter had to cover its costs.

“It’s not like they are trying to make money from collecting dog waste,” she said. “It’s a case of costs have to be covered and costs do increase and we will afford it. It won’t affect Henley like it will the smaller parishes.”

A district council spokesman said the increase in charges was “part of ongoing work aimed at addressing our current financial position”.

“The council had been subsidising the service and is now aiming to fully recover the actual cost of the service by 2021,” he added.