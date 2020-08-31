GCSE students celebrate after government U-turn

STUDENTS in the Henley area achieved strong GCSE results after uncertainty about how their grades would be awarded.

The Government decided the year 11 pupils’ performances would be determined by centre-assessment grades as their exams had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This followed the outcry the previous week over many A-level grades being downgraded by an algorithm used to regulate results and the Government’s decision to revert to teachers’ assessemens.

Many A-level students and their teachers protested and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was forced to apologise for the distress caused.

The majority of GCSE students achieved at least five passes at grades 9 to 4, including English and mathematics, which are the equivalent to A* to C grades under the old marking system.

At GILLOTTS SCHOOL in Henley, the results were issued to 163 students by email.

Head girl Kitty Powell, 16, of Singers Close, Henley, achieved grade 9 in all her subjects.

She will now take A-level mathematics, further mathematics, physics and music at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow.

Kitty said: “I’m very happy. I put in a lot of effort over the last two years and I think the teachers recognised that. I did have to work hard for my grades. I was definitely nervous the week before because of how the A-level results were handled, with lots of people being downgraded.

“I got 9s in all of my mock exams and maths was the one that meant the most.

“Career-wise, I’m not sure what I want to do but I would like to do a maths degree. I have always had Oxford in my mind but I know that is a big deal.”

She added: “It has been a very weird year. The uncertainty has made me quite nervous at times, especially in the weeks leading up to results day.

“I am sad about not being able to go to the school to collect the results. The school always shows off pictures of results day and people celebrating with their teachers, so it is a shame I missed out on that. I do think it was the best decision though.”

Kitty said she particularly enjoyed studying music at Gillotts and she ran a clarinet club for two years and performed in a Christmas concert last year.

She added: “My time at Gillotts has been wonderful. They have given me so much and I have enjoyed being part of so many extracurricular activities. I will miss it.”

Eddie Handley, 16, of Walnut Close, Sonning Common, received grade 9 in all his subjects, apart from chemistry and physics, for which he received 8s. He is also going to Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, where he will study economics, German and mathematics at A-level.

Eddie said: “I plan to study German at Oxford and in the future I want to potentially work in investment banking, either in Germany or in London. I want to use my language skills.

“I wasn’t feeling nervous because it was all based on my mock exam results and I had worked very hard throughout the school year and there was no stress from taking the summer exams.

“If I had one piece of advice for future students, it would be to work for your mocks as if they were the real thing. I did that and it ended up paying off.

“I think the centre-assessed grades are much fairer because the algorithm seemed to be biased towards private schools and didn’t cater for students on an individual basis.

“The history department at Gillotts was really good.

“I have tried to do work ahead of my A-levels and read up on my subjects. Borlase has been doing online classes already to prepare us and I have been practising German online.”

Chloe Catt, 16, from Sonning Common, achieved grade 9 in biology, English literature, history and sociology and 8 in her other subjects.

She is also going to the Marlow school to study biology, history and psychology at A-level. Chloe said: “I really enjoy those subjects and the history course at Borlase looks really interesting.

“I’m really pleased with my results. I was very nevous after seeing the A-level results. A lot of people were downgraded and I thought that might happen to me, so I was quite relieved.

“It would have been nice to go to the school to collect my results but I understand why we couldn’t.

“It has been quite a strange year and we have had a lot of uncertainty about what would happen and whether we would suffer because of the virus but in the end it has been all right.

“I’m really looking forward to doing my A-levels and going to a new school. I know lots of people from Gillotts who are going to Borlase.

“I’m not sure what I want to do as a career yet but I do want to go to university.”

Gillotts did not provide its full results but headteacher Catharine Darnton said they were “outstanding” and that she was delighted.

She continued: “In truly exceptional circumstances, our sole focus is on ensuring our year 11 students can progress successfully to their next stage of education and employment, despite the disruption caused by covd-19.

“Since 2013, our results have consistently placed the school in the top 25 per cent of schools in the country in terms of the progress our students make.

“This year is no exception and indeed builds on the year-on-year improvement we have seen in recent years. We are one of the consistently best-performing schools in Oxfordshire.

“Not only do the students leave us with great results but they have shown themselves to have all the key qualities they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

“We were distraught when their time with us came to an abrupt end when the Government closed schools on March 20. We will not truly see them as leavers until we can have a final celebration with them all.

“I know all year 11 students will join me in thanking the key people who have made these results possible — their parents and their teachers.

“I thank all the students for their commitment and hard work and I am very proud of all that they have achieved.”

At LANGTREE SCHOOL in Woodcote, students were able to visit the school and collect their results in person at a designated time.

Luke Ogden, 16, from Benson, received grade 9 in biology, chemistry, mathematics, further mathematics and physics, 8 in geography, 7 in English language, French, history and religious studies and 6 in English literature.

He is going to The Henley College to study mathematics, further mathematics and physics at A-level.

Luke said: “I’m really pleased with my results. I was slightly nervous because I didn’t know how it would go but I was fairly confident with maths because I got 9s in my mocks.

“The speculation did make me feel more nervous at first because of all the changes by the Government and I thought it might not show my true ability.

“The result that meant the most was the 9 in further maths. It is a hard subject but it is also my favourite and the thing I am best at.

“I felt like I had put enough effort into the mocks and hadn’t left anything to the last minute.”

He collected his results from the school and said: “It was nice to be able to see my teachers.”

Of his future, Luke said: “I’m quite interested in going into automobile engineering because I quite like cars and I think that would be a lot of fun.”

Hannah Weller, 16, from Goring, got mostly grade 9 in her subjects and will now be studying chemistry, biology, mathematics and further mathematics at the Downs School in Newbury.

She also received an A* in her extended project qualification after producing a 30-minute film inspired by forensic science.

Hannah said: “I’m pretty happy with my results. They definitely reflect how I was expecting to do in my exams.

“My mum was probably more nervous than I was.

“I felt much more confident about using our predicted results. It has been an uncertain year and that has been the hardest part to deal with. Hearing everything in the news made it more difficult.

“My extended project is the one I am most pleased with because I put in lots of effort at home and at school, possibly when I should have been revising for other subjects.

“I was supposed to do work experience at the John Radcliffe Hospital and they moved it all online. That has got me really interested in medicine, so I might look to do that after my A-levels.”

She was also glad to have collected her results in person.

“It was nice opening our results together,” said Hannah. “My friends from other schools had to rely on an email.”

She said her family would probably order takeaway pizza to celebrate and watch Who Wants to be a Millionaire, adding: “That seems to have become our evening routine. My parents are really happy for me.”

The school did not provide full results but headteacher Simon Bamford said: “We are delighted with these excellent GCSE results. They are a reflection of the hard work put in by students over many years at Langtree School.

“Yet again, the staff have gone above and beyond to help the students overcome these very challenging circumstances and our students have responded by working very hard indeed.

“All our staff, teaching and non-teaching, have performed exceptional work throughout the lockdown. Phone calls have been made to students who were struggling with the work and everybody has pulled together to support our students and parents.

“Most of our students were able to progress to the route they had planned before lockdown.”

He regretted the last minute delay in the BTec results.

Mr Bamford said: “We don’t have a huge range of BTecs and I imagine other schools have had a much more difficult time.

“The exams officer had anticipated that there might be that change and was able to pull out the small number of students and amend those appropriately.

“I am sure the students will be advised on their results as soon as possible. I am aware that some need to know those grades in order to secure post-16 placements so it will be an issue for them.”

At MAIDEN ERLEGH CHILTERN EDGE SCHOOL in Sonning Common about 60 per cent of students decided to go to school to collect their results, while the others received an email.

Children went in at 30-minute intervals and were sorted into friendship groups.

Head boy Jack Clements received grade 9 in English literature and drama, 8 in business studies, English language and geography, 7 in biology, chemistry and physics and 6 in mathematics.

The 16-year-old, of Pembroke Place, Caversham, was in Devon on a family holiday when he opened his results via email.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted with my results. I was most surprised by the science grades because I have always been a grade 6 student. It was a really nice surprise.

“Most of my friends seem to have done well and are happy. It is a shame to miss out on celebrating with them. In an ideal world, we would go out together and get something to eat but we will have to make the best of it.

“I am really glad the Government eventually came around. It was really obvious that the algorithm was not working and I’m surprised at how long it took them to make the U-turn.”

Jack said his parents, Kate and Marcus, and three older brothers, Daniel, Josh and Nathan, were “very proud” of him.

“My parents were really happy for me,” he said. “They both got up and waited for me to receive the email. They gave me a new alarm clock for my room, which is just what I wanted.”

Jack, who will be going to The Henley College to study English, drama and politics at A-level, added: “I haven’t really got a career in mind at the moment.

“Apart from football, I’m a really big fan of journalism and acting, so something in those areas would be great.”

Shane Parsons, 16, from Emmer Green, received a grade 9 in history, 8 in German and physics and 7 in biology, chemistry, English language, English literature and physical education.

He will also be going to The Henley College to study mathematics, further mathematics and economics at A-level.

He said: “I’m very pleased. I was not too worried because I did work quite hard throughout the year. I was a little bit nervous when I saw what had happened in Scotland and thought about how my results might be affected.

“I’m quite happy with my history grade because I didn’t expect to get that good a result. I was also quite surprised with physics because I hadn’t been given my grade from the mock exam.”

Shane went into school to collect his results and said: “It was nice being able to see my friends and compare results.

“There were a couple of people that were disappointed but on the whole most people were happy.

“I was really pleased that they went with the centre-assessed grades. If they had gone with the algorithm, I don’t think it would have been a good reflection of our potential and what we had hoped for.”

He added: “I’m not too sure about my future but I would like to go into the world of finance.”

The school did not supply full results but headteacher Andy Hartley said: “What was great about results day was that the students got the results that were fair and it was great that the Government saw sense and abandoned the algorithm.

“At a small school like ours, we benefit from a close family feeling and as a result it was a very successful lockdown period for the school. I was delighted by that and it says a lot about our school that everyone wanted to take part and move things forward.

“It was nice having students at school in their friendship groups. They were able to share stories and have their parents with them. It was a slightly restricted results day but nevertheless lots of positive and happy faces in our new normal.”

The school offers two BTec subjects, health and social and sport.

Mr Hartley said: “We had an email come through from Pearson, the exam board, at 4.33pm on the day before the results were supposed to be released.

“I have a brilliant exams team and deputy head. They put out some reprints for the students who were affected so they knew the results were delayed.

“There will be nothing for them to worry about, It is assessed over two years so they already have a good indication of what results they will get.”

At HIGHDOWN SCHOOL AND SIXTH FORM CENTRE in Emmer Green, 81 per cent of grades were grade 4 or higher, while 22 per cent were 9 to 7.

Last year, 60.5 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes, including English and mathematics, and this increased to 80 per cent.

There were also nine students with 11 passes at grades 9 or 8.

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “Early indicators show that again Highdowners have achieved statistically higher than other students nationally when compared with their starting point.

“Year 11 worked incredibly hard this year for their GCSEs and level 2 qualifications and we are extremely proud of them.

“The extra anxieties students have faced this year are unprecedented. We are pleased that the centre assessed grades have been recognised as the fairest way to accredit our young people. We were also thankful that this decision was taken ahead of the publication of results.

“Highdown teachers were thorough, professional and entirely ethical in their system to determine grades.”

At the PIGGOTT SCHOOL in Wargrave, 88 per cent of students received five passes at grade 4 or above, including English and mathematics, compared with 85 per cent last year.

Ninety-four per cent of pupils passed English and 92 per cent passed mathematics.

Headteacher Derren Gray called the results “outstanding” and said: “Our students and staff always work incredibly hard and this is once again shown in this year’s results.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. Congratulations to all of our students on their success and thank you to all their parents for their unstinting support.”

ICKNIELD COMMUNITY COLLEGE in Watlington did not supply any results.