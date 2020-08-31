‘It has been a chaotic lead-up to the exam results but the main thing is the grades are the ones their teachers believe the pupils deserve’

INDEPENDENT schools in the Henley area recorded impressive GCSE results.

At SHIPLAKE COLLEGE, 33 per cent of grades were 9 to 7 and 94 per cent were at least grade 4.

Students were given the option to collect their results in person, as they would do normally, or receive them by email.

Wallace Fisher, from Binfield Heath, achieved three 8 grades, three 7s and two 6s.

Harry Batchelor, 16, of Bayliss Road, Wargrave, was awarded 8s in geography and religious studies, a

7 in Spanish and 6s in all his other subjects.

He received his geography grade before results day as this was handled by a different exam board. He was originally awarded grade 6 but this was improved.

He is staying on at Shiplake to do A-levels in psychology, geography and physical education.

Harry said: “I was actually quite excited about results day and wasn’t worried because I think the predicted grades were fair and I felt I would get what I deserved.

“I was really happy with the Spanish result because I had to work hard for that. I wasn’t always as good at it but it suddenly clicked in the last couple of terms.

“I am very grateful to all my teachers who helped me and also to the school because it has been through a lot this year.

“The students weren’t told what to expect until the summer, so even though I wasn’t worried I didn’t know how they were going to do it. I understand why the schools couldn’t really say much.

“I think the results were handled in the right way in the end.”

Harry said it felt special going to the school to collect his results, adding: “I would not have wanted to open an email. Me and my friends had a little socially distanced get- together but nothing like we would have had.”

He is having a holiday with his parents, Helen and Mike, in Cornwall before returning to the college next month.

He is still not sure what career he wants to pursue and said: “I would like to go into something active or sporty.”

Henry Kunzig, 16, from Kiln Green, received one 9 grade, one 7 and six 6s.

He is staying at the college to do

A-levels in drama and psychology and a sport BTec.

Henry said: “I was really happy with my grades. A lot of them actually went up from how I did in my mock exams.

“My priority was to do well enough to carry on at Shiplake and do my

A-levels.

“I was actually fine during home-schooling. I didn’t find it too difficult and Shiplake made it really interesting.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “Congratulations to the year 11s on their results.

“It has been the most interesting and chaotic lead-up to the exam results but the main thing is that the grades the pupils have received are the ones that their teachers believe they deserve, based on two years of attainment and work ethic.

“We wish all the very best of luck to those pupils going on to pastures new and who will not be with us next year.

We are also welcoming lots of new pupils into year 12, as well as those returning from year 11, and it is our responsibility to make them feel welcome.

“They will have the new sixth form centre to enjoy, socialise with each other and get to know one another.”

At the ORATORY SCHOOL in Woodcote, 18 per cent of grades were grade 9 and 35 per cent were 9 or 8.

Ninety-nine per cent were grade 4 or higher and more than half (53 per cent) were 9 to 7.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “I am delighted with these results, which are testament to the hard work of the young men, which in turn enabled us to submit strong centre assessment grades to the exam boards.

“For over half of the results to be graded 7 and above is a fine achievement for a school with a broad ability spread.

“These young people should be congratulated for their efforts and achievements as they look forward with excitement to their sixth form studies.”

At QUEEN ANNE’S SCHOOL in Caversham, 50 per cent of grades received were 9 or 8 and 75 per cent were 9 to 7.

All students achieved 9 to 4 across all subjects, which was up from 94 per cent last year.

Those studying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects were among the high achievers.

Seventy-three per cent of biology, 76 per cent of chemistry and 63 per cent of physics grades were 7 or above.

In mathematics the proportion was 71 per cent and in computer science it was 66 per cent.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “These results celebrate the dedication and commitment of this year group.

“We are especially proud of these students who have done exceptionally well, under the strangest of circumstances and I am in no doubt that they will carry this determination and resilience into their sixth-form studies and the next stage of their lives.

“I am very proud of our amazing students who have worked hard throughout a particularly difficult time to achieve a wonderful set of results.

“Special thanks must also go to our fantastic staff who have been there to support and guide our young people throughout this process. We are all looking forward to seeing what this group will go on to achieve in the future.”

At READING BLUE COAT SCHOOL in Sonning, every student achieved five or more grades of 4 or higher, including English and maths, which was up from 98 per cent last year. The overall pass rate was 99.9 per cent and 12 of the 107 candidates achieved all 8 and 9 grades.

Headmaster Pete Thomas said: “I am delighted for the pupils. Their grades come from two years of effort and application and it is tremendous to see how this impacts the outcome.

“I have loved watching this year group throw themselves into life away from the classroom as much as time within it and I am excited to see all that energy and talent will bring to their sixth-form career here.”

Scott Yates, director of middle school, said: “I’m immensely proud of this year group. We were proud before they received their grades.

“The only disappointment I feel is that they didn’t have the chance to prove themselves [in exams].

“We had high expectations of the year group, not just because of the high quality of work they have produced over the last three years, but also because of their success in religious studies last year.”