Bame event is bogus

THE director of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley has warned people about a bogus leaflet purporting to promote the river for black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

The flyer, which bears the museum’s logo and a picture of a trustee, has been circulated claiming an event called Black Boating Matters will be held at Phyllis Court Club on September 27.

But the museum says it has nothing to do with the event and the images have been used without its knowledge or permission.

Museum director Dr Sarah Posey says she has contacted Phyllis Court Club and no such event is booked there on the date.

The flyer says: “The museum feels that Bame groups underuse the river facilities. Our research shows that black people feel unwelcome on the river and often feel out of place.

“This is partly due to prejudice of the existing white boating community. We want to change this and in support of these objectives the museum is planning to run a special boating event.

“On Sunday, September 27 starting at Phyllis Court at 2pm, the museum is inviting all vintage boat owners to take part in a glide under Henley Bridge and on to the section opposite the museum where the boat will turn and return to Phyllis Court.

“On passing under the bridge, boat owners will be expected to go on one knee as a mark of respect to the black community.”