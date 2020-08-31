Store closed

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A CLOTHING and homeware store in Henley has closed after 10 years.
The future of Laura Ashley in Reading Road had been in doubt since the company went into administration in March.
Talks to rescue the business collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lilly Hughes, one of the managers of the Henley store, said: “I will miss my store and our such lovely customers.
“We wish you all the best for the future.”
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say