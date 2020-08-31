Online tribute to Tory

AN online tribute page has been set up in memory of a former council leader and chairman of the Henley Conservatives.

Frank Browne died at his home in Rotherfield Greys earlier this month, aged 48.

When he was 32 Mr Browne became the youngest ever leader of Wokingham Borough Council and also the youngest leader in the country.

Later, he chaired the Henley Conservatives for a year and the Henley Society, a conservation group.

People can share their memories of him and also make donations to Cancer Research UK and Sue Ryder. More than £1,300 has been raised already.

The page describes Mr Browne as a “dedicated public servant, a committed politician and a kind and loyal friend”.

Mr Browne’s funeral will be held at Reading Crematorium on Thursday at 10.30am. Attendance is limited to family and close friends but the service will be available online.

A memorial service will be held as soon as the current covid-19 restrictions are over, probably next year.

For more information, visit https://frankbrowne.

muchloved.com