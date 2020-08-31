Monday, 31 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP welcomes U-turn

MP welcomes U-turn

THE decision to award students centre-assessed grades has been welcomed by Henley MP John Howell.

Both A-level and GCSE grades were due to be determined by an algorithm but the Government was forced to do a U-turn after 40 per cent of teacher predictions for A-levels nationally were downgraded.

This came after the exams had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and led to widespread criticism and calls for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to resign.

Mr Howell said: “When the results were announced it was clear that something was wrong. I appreciate what the Government and Ofqual were trying to do, but as soon as it was clear that the process resulted in more inconsistency and unfairness than could be resolved through the appeals process, reverting to teacher assessments really was the only acceptable approach.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33