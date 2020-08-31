MP welcomes U-turn

THE decision to award students centre-assessed grades has been welcomed by Henley MP John Howell.

Both A-level and GCSE grades were due to be determined by an algorithm but the Government was forced to do a U-turn after 40 per cent of teacher predictions for A-levels nationally were downgraded.

This came after the exams had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and led to widespread criticism and calls for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to resign.

Mr Howell said: “When the results were announced it was clear that something was wrong. I appreciate what the Government and Ofqual were trying to do, but as soon as it was clear that the process resulted in more inconsistency and unfairness than could be resolved through the appeals process, reverting to teacher assessments really was the only acceptable approach.”