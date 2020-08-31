Grants snub

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
HENLEY has missed out on a share of a £2.6million fund for travel improvements.
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, had submitted several bids for funding which included widening the pavement in Gravel Hill.
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
