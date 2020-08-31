Monday, 31 August 2020

Henley Literary Festival takes to the web

THE first online Henley Literary Festival starts on Monday.

It features more than 40 events for adults and children with a host of famous names, including TV presenter Graham Norton.

The 14th annual festival ends on October 4 but there are pop-up events later in the month.

For more information visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk 

