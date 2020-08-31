Henley Literary Festival takes to the web

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
THE first online Henley Literary Festival starts on Monday.
It features more than 40 events for adults and children with a host of famous names, including TV presenter Graham Norton.
The 14th annual festival ends on October 4 but there are pop-up events later in the month.
For more information visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say