Community pays for eviction of travellers

MORE than £3,600 has been raised by the community to meet the costs of removing travellers from the Memorial Hall Field in Shiplake.

About 10 caravans spent the night of July 8 in the field, off Memorial Avenue, after they were evicted from a car park at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The hall trustees hired Able Investigations and Enforcements, of Bristol, to move the travellers the next day. This cost about £5,000.

Bob Partridge, who chairs the trustees, said: “The trustees would like to say a huge thank-you to all those who have donated to the emergency appeal following the eviction of the travellers. We have now managed to raise just over £3,600 from all the generous donations from the local community.

“The hall insurers have confirmed that they will contribute £1,250 towards the total eviction costs of £4,974, which means that we have almost covered the eviction costs. This is wonderful news for the hall during such a difficult financial time while the hall is closed due to covid-19.”

To make a donation, use the following bank details: Account: Shiplake memorial hall; Sort code: 20 65 20; Account No: 73576914.

Please also send an email to lottie@shiplakehall.com