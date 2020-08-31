Trust in God to ease your anixety

FOR the last two or three weeks, uncertainty, confusion and anxiety have reigned among most young people around their A-levels, GCSEs, university places and return to school — for some after five months away.

Parents also are worried about those futures, or the safety of their younger children returning to school, and even about acquiring the right uniform for them to do so.

Some teachers worry whether all the preparations and procedures that have been carried out beforehand will, in fact, be “safe”.

Emotions run high and worry goes deep when it comes to the safety of those we care about.

Living in this extended time of uncertainty and change from everything we knew before as “normal,” it takes time and effort to recognise where we can help ourselves and each other to live through this uncertainty and remain sane.

For those who live alone, it is easy to become depressed and not notice the positive things around us for which we can be grateful.

For others it is easier to ignore the rules which were put there for all our benefit.

How we need to temper the expectation that all risk must be eliminated before venturing forth with the balance of common-sense that knows it cannot be, so the rules are necessary. I came across this quote: “If you don’t know what to do, pray to the Father. He loves you and loves to help… Ask for wisdom boldly, believingly, without a second thought.” (It’s actually from a modern paraphrase of the New Testament Letter of St James in the first chapter.)

It never ceases to surprise me how often this does result in becoming aware of what we should do after all.

In our anxieties and uncertainties, it is hardest to trust for the wellbeing of our loved ones: what does it really mean to trust — even in a loving God?

Sometimes when there is absolutely nothing else to be done, and perhaps no one else to turn to, all we can do is admit it, and “Cast all your anxiety on God because he cares for you.” (1 Peter chapter 5 verse 7).

If we find God’s very nature to be love, which seeks the very best for each of us, then absorbing that fact increases our confidence in others striving to do their best. Anxieties decrease as trust, goodwill and common-sense take over.