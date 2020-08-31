Monday, 31 August 2020

Greener youngsters

A YOUTH Climate Group has been formed in Henley.

It was set up to educate young people about easy and sustainable ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

The group says “green” choices often require a high disposable income to spend more on ethically sourced commodities but that there are other brands offering sustainable products under £10.

It also wants to convey the urgency of the need to tackle climate change.

The group was formed by young people working with Extinction Rebellion Henley.

For more information, visit the Henley Youth Climate Group Facebook page.

