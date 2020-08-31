Councillors object to pharmacy proposal

PLANS to allow a wider range of uses at the former Boots Pharmacy unit in Henley have been opposed by the town council.

Sorbon Estates is seeking consent to use the premises in West Lane for professional services, offices, non-residential, assembly and leisure purposes as well as retail, which is currently the only permitted use.

At a virtual meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak argued this was too broad a range and only retail should be allowed still.

He said: “It has been historically used for medical therapy services and should be retained for that.”

Councillor Iain Reissmann said: “I’m concerned about the possible loss of commercial activity in this area and the loss of employment, which we should be protecting.”

Councillor Laurence Plant, who owns the Henley Practice sports clinic off Greys Road car park, said: “West Lane has some diverse offerings and some institutions similar to mine so I’d be a hypocrite to deny someone else.

“The tenant will be able to vary what they offer and only that unit in West Lane is purely retail anyway — the rest offer a varying degree of professional services.”

Jodie Marsh, the town council’s planning officer, said the change could be acceptable in principle with suitable planning conditions on opening hours and noise.

The Henley Society was also against the application, saying it was “good planning” to keep medical services near the Hart and Bell GP surgeries and Townlands Memorial Hospital.

The pharmacy closed in August last year after negotiations over a new lease broke down and staff were offered roles at other branches.

Sorbon Estates says it doesn’t plan any building work at the premises.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning auithority, is due to decide the application by September 15.