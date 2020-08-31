Road blocked

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A FALLEN tree blocked Greys Road, near Rotherfield Greys, after being blown down in strong winds on Friday afternoon.
A power line was also brought down.
Police redirected traffic while a tree surgeon cut up the tree so it could be moved. The road re-opened soon after 7pm.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say