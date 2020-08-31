Amateur historian discovers more Henley heroes of Second World War

AN electronic book honouring 230 servicemen from the Henley area who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War is about to be published.

Amateur historian Mike Willoughby has spent the past five years writing Bringing Them Home Too, which he researched by reading old censuses and reports in back issues of the Henley Standard.

Of all the casualties he has recorded, 188 lived in Henley while the remainder had links with surrounding villages. Sixty are not named on any memorials.

The book is a sequel to Mr Willoughby’s 2014 work Bringing Them Home, which commemorated 298 local men who gave their lives in service during the First World War.

Mr Willoughby, a retired heating engineer who lives in Woodcote, started researching and writing his sequel with help from his wife Lesley before he completed the first volume.

After identifying names in the Henley Standard, he found out more information by visiting war cemeteries across Europe and tracing descendents who were able to share their stories in more detail.

They include Henley sailor William Knight Lamb, who served in both world wars and died of heat exhaustion in 1941, aged 49, while serving off the Sudanese coast with the Merchant Navy. He was buried at sea.

Mr Lamb, who lived in Vicarage Road, is honoured on the memorial at Henley town hall and Holy Trinity Church but Mr Willoughby is campaigning for his name to be added to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s records.

Also in the book is Leading Aircraftsman William Charles Smith, a pilot whose parents came from Kidmore End, who died in a crash over Canada in June 1943. Mr Willoughby researched his story after being contacted by Mr Smith’s nephew.

Unlike the first volume, which had a physical print run supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Bringing Them Home Too will only be available as a digital download as there is no external funding.

However, Mr Willoughby expects to keep updating it as he receives more information and he will archive all his research in the hope that a printed version can be released in 2039, the centenary of the outbreak of the war.

Mr Willoughby said: “The previous book came out in the centenary year of the start of the First World War, so we were a bit spoiled for funding.

“That isn’t the case this time and the coronavirus lockdown has also made it difficult to get finance.

“It also wasn’t cost-effective to produce a smaller print run than before, so I think 2039, or 2045, would be the time for some kind of commemorative publication. For now, making it available digitally is the sensible option — I can update any errors immediately so it’s not the worst way to work.

“I’ve been working on it in parallel with other research because if you’re already out visiting graves from the First World War, it makes sense to visit Second World War graves at the same time.

“The Henley Standard was a fundamental part of the process – that’s how I knew there were 60 men not on local memorials and it was my aim to gather more information on top of what was already recorded.

“However, the main goal is to ensure that an archive is laid down for someone else to carry on the work as the centenary approaches. I’m still hale and hearty for now but that won’t last forever and I’d like to think this is a ‘living document’ which will keep being added to.

“It’s extremely pleasing to have finished the project and even more so to have spoken to relatives, of whom there are more with memories of the men than there were for the first book. Some amazing stories have come out of that and I’ve been surprised by how many people have been in touch.

“I’ll still be working on this project for as long as I’m able — it’s what I do. As long as people have questions about these men and their history, I will be trying my best to answer them.”

Last year, Mr Willoughby was awarded the Henley town medal for his Lest We Forget project, which identified 312 soldiers from the Henley area who died in the First World War but didn't appear on any memorials.

As a result, new memorials were installed at Henley town hall and Holy Trinity and St Mary's churches and Mr Willoughby also successfully campaigned to have the name of the new Henley hospital changed to Townlands Memorial Hospital.

• Bringing Them Home Too will be available later this year at www.henley-lestweforget.co.uk