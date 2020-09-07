New bus company in talks over contract

THE company due to take over the running of Henley’s bus has still not been named.

It is still in negotiations with the town council over a contract to operate the 151, 152 and 153 routes previously run by Reading Buses.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It is absolutely our intention to start the bus service in early October.

“The reason why we’ve not announced the name of the company at the moment is because there are still some contractual crossing of the ‘T’s and dotting of the ‘I’s to be done.

“Henley Town Council is dependent on third parties, such as Oxfordshire County Council and the travel commissioners, to complete the agreement and that is what we are waiting on.

“The county council is responsible for issuing the concessionary fare amount and we are waiting for an amount to be set by them.

“In terms of the travel commissioners, the routes have to be registered and approved and we are waiting for those. We are very pleased with the provider. It is a family-run business and I think we will get a brilliant service from them.

“I’m as frustrated as everyone that, at the moment, we cannot announce the name of the company.”

The service will only operate on three days rather than the six previously, running from 9am to 2pm from Tuesday to Thursday rather than Monday to Saturday.

There will be a new stop at the Highlands Park development, off Greys Road.

The non-profit service will be supported by contributions from developers building new homes, government infrastructure funding and concessionary fares income.

Reading Buses had been running the service with a gas-powered bus since taking over from Whites Coaches in August 2016 but ended the partnership after a fall in passenger numbers.

The service was temporarily suspended on April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the contract with the bus company ended exactly a week later.