Court lights

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
HENLEY Tennis Club has applied to install outdoor lights for two of its courts.
The club, off Tilebarn Close, says the lights will be on poles.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by October 9.
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say