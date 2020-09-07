Ploughing match off

THE Henley Ploughing Match has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to be held in Ipsden on Sunday, October 4.

In a statement, the Henley & District Agricultural Association, which organises the annual match, said it was a difficult decision to cancel it.

It continued: “The decision was made to protect both the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, competitors, traders and organisational teams as well as the financial interests of the association. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused.

“We know the ploughing match is a fun day for you all and we would like to thank all who support us.”

This is the third event to be cancelled by the association after the Henley Farm & Country Show and the Henley Sheepdog Trial.

Next year’s ploughing match will be held on Sunday, October 3.