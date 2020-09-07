Don’t panic over poor harvest, says farmer

THE effect on flour and bread prices as a result of the worst harvest the UK has experienced in 40 years will be minimal, says a farmer.

Only about 40 per cent of the usual wheat crop was planted in October due to heavy rain and the crops being harvested are very poor quality due to droughts in April followed by heavy rain last month, according to the National Farmers’ Union.

The price of flour may increase due to the limited amount and the tariffs on imported wheat. Some millers have already raised the price by 10 per cent.

But Simon Beddows, farming manager at Coppid Farming Enterprises in Dunsden Green, said shoppers needn’t worry.

He said: “The price of wheat would have to go up astronomically in order to have a massive effect on the price of bread.

“Prices have gone up before in a similar situation but it has always only been by about one or two pence.

“Shoppers shouldn’t be concerned, they need to be concerned about food security. We only produce about 61 per cent of our food as we cannot grow produce such as bananas in this country.

“The Government goes on the notion that we are a rich nation so we can just buy food from somewhere else but because of climate change in other parts of the world their harvests will be affected. This will damage our food security and that’s the real story.”

Alex Tait, 51, owner of the Orange Bakery on Watlington High Street, said: “We are committed to buying wheat that is grown in Britain but this is going to affect all of us so we are worried.

“Hopefully, people will be more aware of the importance of locally grown wheat.”