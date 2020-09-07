Monday, 07 September 2020

Choir returns

THE Henley Youth Choir is re-starting virtual rehearsals on Zoom on Thursday.

Junior sessions will be from 5.30pm to 6.15pm and for seniors it will be 6.15pm to 7pm.

The choir hopes to return to in-person rehearsals from November.

