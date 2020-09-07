Rowing couple finally tie the knot

OLYMPIC rowing silver medallist Vicky Thornley has tied the knot with her partner Ric Egington.

The pair, who have been together for about 10 years, were married at Leander Club in Henley, where they have both been captain.

The couple, who live in Bix, were due to marry in Provence on September 12 but their plans were thrown into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thornley, 32, said she had married her “best friend” and called her big day “wonderful”.

She wore a white jacket and shorts with bronze coloured heels, while the groom wore grey trousers, a dark jacket and a cerise tie.

Thornley said the event at Leander was originally just going to be the “legal part” but their dream wedding at a chateau in France was no longer happening Even so, she said the day was a beautiful celebration which she would never forget.

She thanked the team at the club for making the day memorable, adding: “The club is like a second home to us both. You made our families feel so welcome.”

She also thanked friends and clubmates Monica Relph and Matt Langridge for organising, at the last minute, for the couple’s friends to attend as a surprise.

“Of course, we couldn’t have everyone there that we wanted to share the day with but we feel so loved by you all and are so grateful for all your well wishes,” said Thornley.

She won silver in the double sculls at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Egington won a silver medal in the GB eight in Beijing in 2008.