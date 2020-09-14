Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The virtual triathlon

HENLEY investment firm Invesco has announced a virtual triathlon as its annual adventure challenge.

The event will take place on Friday, October 2 and staff have to travel the equivalent of the 75km distance from their office in Perpetual Park, off Reading Road, to their office in Portman Square in London.

They will be raising money for Campaign Against Living Miserably, a suicide prevention charity.

Invesco invites other people to challenge its staff and take part simultaneously in a canoe on a bike or on foot, starting with a safety briefing on Zoom. Progress will be tracked and shared via an app.

All the money raised by challengers will be matched by Invesco.

Claire Myers, charity and community support manager at Invesco said: “We are so pleased that we are still able to organise a physical challenge event this year, while taking into consideration remote working and adhering to social distancing rules.

“We hope to raise a signific ant sum for CALM to fund the vital work they are doing at such a challenging time.”

Invesco has already donated more than £120,000 to the charity this year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33