The virtual triathlon

HENLEY investment firm Invesco has announced a virtual triathlon as its annual adventure challenge.

The event will take place on Friday, October 2 and staff have to travel the equivalent of the 75km distance from their office in Perpetual Park, off Reading Road, to their office in Portman Square in London.

They will be raising money for Campaign Against Living Miserably, a suicide prevention charity.

Invesco invites other people to challenge its staff and take part simultaneously in a canoe on a bike or on foot, starting with a safety briefing on Zoom. Progress will be tracked and shared via an app.

All the money raised by challengers will be matched by Invesco.

Claire Myers, charity and community support manager at Invesco said: “We are so pleased that we are still able to organise a physical challenge event this year, while taking into consideration remote working and adhering to social distancing rules.

“We hope to raise a signific ant sum for CALM to fund the vital work they are doing at such a challenging time.”

Invesco has already donated more than £120,000 to the charity this year.