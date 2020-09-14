Victory for ‘snobs’ who opposed new homes

PLANS for 11 new homes in a Henley street described as a “mini-estate” have been thrown out.

Anthony Wrigley wanted to demolish a house and swimming pool in Rotherfield Road and build three pairs of semi-detached villas and a building containing five flats.

There were 37 objections from neighbours and now South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee has refused planning permission, citing the likely effect on the character and appearance od the area and the lack of affordable housing planned.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who sits on the committee, spoke against the plans, saying planning permission had already been granted for three houses.

“Why does the developer think they should almost quadruple this number now and gain permission?” he asked.

“It is in no doubt that it’s overdevelopment of the site. It would destroy the character of the road.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, another Henley representative on the council, said: “If this developer wants this site developed they should have put it in the neighbourhood plan.”

Tim Lincoln, who has lived next door for 22 years, said: “The development is unneighbourly, a gross overdevelopment and is in direct conflict with the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.”

“The development would increase the number of dwellings in the road by 23 per cent while destroying the character of the existing settlement.”

Mr Wrigley’s agent Douglas Bond said the principle of redeveloping the site had been established and the scheme represented a “sensitive, high quality” residential development.

He said the land was not in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a conservation area or near listed buildings and would maintain the existing “verdant” character of Rotherfield Road.

The block of flats would look like a detached dwelling and would be set back behind trees and 4m high laurel hedges.

Mr Wrigley, who lives in Harpsden, had offered £200,000 towards affordable housing and could have been liable for more if permission had been granted.

Last year, he told the Henley Standard that the objections were partly due to “snobbishness”.