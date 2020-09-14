Tennis club lights blow

PLANS by Henley Tennis Club to install outdoor lights should not go ahead, say councillors.

The club, off Tilebarn Close, has applied for permission to install outdoor lights on 8m high poles for two of its courts.

But the town council’s planning committee has recommended refusal.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said there should be no lighting in the area as it was rural and in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

He also criticised the lack of detail in the application.

Committee chairwoman Michelle Thomas said she felt the council would support some kind of lighting to enable extended use of the courts but agreed there was not enough detail.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by October 9.