Little too relaxed on coffee run

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
MANY people have relaxed their dress standards as a result of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even so, customers at Berries coffee shop in Hart Street, Henley, were shocked to see a man queueing outside one morning with a bath towel around his waist instead of trousers or shorts.
I suppose some people really are desperate for their morning dose of caffeine.
14 September 2020
