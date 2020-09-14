Drinking on job...

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
THE chairman of Watlington Parish Council enjoyed a beer during a recent virtual meeting.
But before anyone complains, Matt Reid was quick to point out he was still sober by holding up a can of alcohol-free lager to his camera.
He said he had read that it was prohibited to drink during council meetings.
Parish clerk Kristina Tynan responded: “I don’t think it counts during Zoom meetings.”
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say