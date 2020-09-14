Monday, 14 September 2020

Drinking on job...

THE chairman of Watlington Parish Council enjoyed a beer during a recent virtual meeting.

But before anyone complains, Matt Reid was quick to point out he was still sober by holding up a can of alcohol-free lager to his camera.

He said he had read that it was prohibited to drink during council meetings.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan responded: “I don’t think it counts during Zoom meetings.”

