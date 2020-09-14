Better access

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
A BUS shelter in Nettlebed has been lowered.
The shelter, which is on the A4130 heading towards Henley, had three steps making it inaccessible to wheelchair users and others.
The ground levelling work work was carried out by Butler & Proctor of Checkendon. It cost £5,200, which was funded by parish and district council.
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say