Better access

Monday, 14 September 2020

A BUS shelter in Nettlebed has been lowered.

The shelter, which is on the A4130 heading towards Henley, had three steps making it inaccessible to wheelchair users and others.

The ground levelling work work was carried out by Butler & Proctor of Checkendon. It cost £5,200, which was funded by parish and district council.

