Street mural

Monday, 14 September 2020
A MURAL or piece of art could be painted on a wall in Boroma Way in Henley to brighten up the area.
The road leads from Bell Street to the Regal Picturehouse cinema.
The town council is trying to track down the owner of the property to get their permission to proceed.
14 September 2020
