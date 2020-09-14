Monday, 14 September 2020

Street mural

A MURAL or piece of art could be painted on a wall in Boroma Way in Henley to brighten up the area.

The road leads from Bell Street to the Regal Picturehouse cinema.

The town council is trying to track down the owner of the property to get their permission to proceed.

