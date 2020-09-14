Monday, 14 September 2020

‘No rise in shoplifting’

A SUPERMARKET in Henley has denied it has seen a significant increase in shoplifting.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett told a town council town and community committee meeting that Waitrose was losing “huge amounts” each week.

But a spokeswoman for the supermarket said this was not the case.

“We have seen no recent uplift in theft from our Henley branch,” she said.

