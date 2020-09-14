Monday, 14 September 2020

Club re-opens

THE Salisbury Conservative Club in Henley will re-open tonight (Friday).

The club in Queen Street will then be open on event Friday and Saturday evening from 7pm until 11.30pm.

Social distancing restrictions will apply and the club says everything has been done to make everyone feel welcome and safe.

