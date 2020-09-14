Monday, 14 September 2020

Man denies robbing boy

A MAN has denied robbing an 11-year-old boy of £10 in Henley.

Levi Dakin, 23, also denied attempting to take a mobile phone from another 11-year-old boy in Reading Road, Henley, on August 4.

Dakin, from Maidenhead, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday last week while on conditional bail.

He is due to appear at the same court for trial in November.

