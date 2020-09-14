Monday, 14 September 2020

Fountain set to flow

A WATER fountain in Henley may be made to work again.

The town council wants to give people the opportunity to refill their water bottles, helping to reduce single-use plastic waste.

It wants to restore the Phillimore Fountain, next to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, to its former glory.

Town councillor Sarah Miller told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that she would be meeting the Phillimore family to discuss the idea.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said he didn’t think the location the best place for the fountain because of the poorer air quality from traffic and suggested moving it to the riverside.

Cllr Miller said she would prefer to see the fountain in the centre of town.

